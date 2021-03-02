Planet Fitness targets April/May for Boro opening

Construction of a nearly 22,000-square-foot Planet Fitness gym is well underway in Statesboro and is expected to open sometime in April or May.

“We have been actively seeking an opportunity to bring (a Planet Fitness) to Statesboro for some time,” Scott Breault, vice president for marketing at Planet Fitness, said in an email. “Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic, we are building out this spacious new club and we are excited to finally serve the community once we open.”

Planet Fitness is one of the largest operators of fitness centers in the United States, and the Statesboro location will be owned by the Planet Fitness Southeast franchise group, Breault said.

“PF Southeast is one of the largest Planet Fitness franchise groups in the country with more than 100 locations across Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Florida.”

The Statesboro Planet Fitness is being built in the Southern Square Shopping Center on the west end of the former Kmart store. When finished, it will have 21,930 square feet of indoor space and offer a variety of fitness, health and spa services.

“Our Statesboro location will offer members tons of weight training equipment and cardio machines, rows of TVs to keep members entertained while they work out, as well as a 30-minute circuit training station, a spa for Black Card members that has massage chairs, hydromassage beds, total body enhancement light therapy, tanning, free Wi-Fi, and more,” Breault said.

After scouting the Statesboro area for some time, Breault said the franchise owners decided the Southern Square center on Northside Drive that includes Tractor Supply, Office Max and Seasons of Japan as the location that made the most sense to build a Planet Fitness.

“Our team always looks for the locations that give us our best opportunity to serve as many members of the community as possible,” he said. “In searching the community for an ideal location, the center on Northside Drive offered the ideal mix of co-tenants, accessibility and visibility from the roads.”

Breault said the club will offer its well-known “Judgment Free Zone” to make customers from all walks of life and with their own goals for fitness feel comfortable.

“Planet Fitness will also be offering our free fitness training program, where certified trainers will show members around the gym and provide instruction on proper usage of all we have to offer,” he said. “Our trainers also facilitate a wide variety of small group training sessions and are available to design a custom exercise program to help members meet their goals and get the most of their workouts.”

Planet Fitness was founded in Dover, New Hampshire in 1992 and now operates 2,086 stores across the United States and around the world.