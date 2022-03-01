Pittman Park UMC to hold Ukraine relief drive Saturday

Pittman Park United Methodist Church is joining an effort to raise funds to help support relief for the people of Ukraine. A fund drive is set for Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the church off Fair Road in Statesboro.

All gifts will go towards the United Methodist Committee on Relief, which is part of the church’s Global Ministries. The church is working with partners in the region in exploring the coordination of a humanitarian response in Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth day on Tuesday, with a huge convoy of Russian tanks and armored vehicles inching closer to the capital of Kyiv and fighting intensifying there and in other big cities.

The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday that about 660,000 people have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries since the invasion began.