Overturned semi delays traffic slightly at 80/25 intersection

An overturned tractor trailer snarled traffic slightly early Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Highways 80 and 25.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Aaron Ramirez said the semi carrying a load of peanuts “was traveling east on Georgia 26 (Highway 80) approaching the intersection with Georgia (25 at about noon). Once the driver approached the intersection, he was traveling too fast for conditions while making his right turn.

“And when he did so, because of the speed that he was traveling, (the truck) just overturned onto his left side, coming to a uncontrolled final rest in the middle of the roadway, blocking the intersection.

Ramirez said there were initial reports of driver entrapment, but once Bulloch County rescue vehicles arrived on the scene, the driver was “out, walking around. So, no injuries.”

Traffic was redirected around the overturned truck and Ramirez estimated it would take about two-and-one-half hours to fully clear the roadway.