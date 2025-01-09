Overturned cement truck blocks traffic on 80, sends driver to hospital; watch video at scene

An overturned cement-mixer truck blocked traffic heading east on Highway 80 West for about 90 minutes Thursday afternoon and sent the driver to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jamie Holloway said the Mack cement truck was traveling west on the Highway 301 Bypass – Veterans Memorial Parkway about 12:30 p.m. when it overturned onto its side while attempting to turn right onto Highway 80 West to head into Statesboro.

“Usually when this kind of crash happens, it's because they're going too fast,” Holloway said. “But a witness says she wasn't traveling that fast, so we're trying to figure it out. The truck is loaded with cement, so I think that when she went to turn, the weight shifted and caused her to flip over.”

Holloway said the driver was wearing her seatbelt and tended to by EMTs at the scene. She was then taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Traffic heading east on Highway 80 was diverted to the bypass as crews cleaned up the area where the truck overturned. The highway was cleared to all traffic about 2 p.m.