OTC’s Martin named EMS Educator of the Year

Ogeechee Technical College announced Monday that EMS instructor Catherine Martin was selected as the 2025 EMS Educator of the Year by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians in partnership with EMS World, a national organization focused on training and education.

The award will be formally presented during the Association’s General Membership Meeting on Oct. 22, and EMS World Expo that runs Oct. 20-24 in Indianapolis. Sponsored by Jones & Bartlett Learning Public Safety Group, the honor recognizes outstanding contributions in EMS education.

“I am incredibly proud of Catherine,” said Laura Coleman, Paramedicine Program director at Ogeechee Tech. “She is a dedicated EMS educator, paramedic and mentor committed to shaping the next generation of emergency medical professionals in our area.”

Martin began her EMS career eight years ago and earned her Associate of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2019 and a diploma in Paramedicine Technology in 2020 from Ogeechee Tech.

Martin teaches EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and AEMT (Advanced Emergency Medical Technician) courses, supports the paramedic program and serves as a clinical coordinator. She is a licensed paramedic and instructor/coordinator, certified in PALS, BLS, Stop the Bleed and more.

“Catherine brings complex subjects to life, she adapts instruction to all types of learners, whether through simulations, case studies or hands on skill labs,” Coleman said. “Her mentorship extends beyond the classroom; she instills professionalism, leadership, and ethical decision making in every student she touches.”

Martin said her teaching philosophy emphasizes critical thinking, hands on learning and evidence-based instruction. She consistently tailors her approach to varying learning styles, she said.

Beyond academics, she serves as a mentor trying to help shape students’ professional identities.

In pursuing her own growth, Martin regularly attends conferences, webinars and professional development sessions to stay current with evolving EMS standards and practices.

She then includes what she learns into her curriculum, helping ensure her students receive an education grounded in the latest evidence and clinical guidelines.

For more information about the Paramedicine Technology program at Ogeechee Technical College, visit Ogeecheetech.edu/academics/paramedicine-technology.