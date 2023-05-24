OTC receives $150,000 donation

Inspired by Ogeechee Technical College’s 2023 iGot campaign, an anonymous donor said they made a decision to donate $150,000 to be used to provide emergency assistance to students.



According to a post on the college’s website, “the Ogeechee Technical College Foundation, Inc. acknowledges with gratitude a generous commitment from an anonymous donor in the amount of $150,000.”

The timing of the gift helped the 2023 iGot campaign eclipse the $1 million mark.

“I understand the importance of technical education in our community, and I am concerned about young parents, whether married or single, getting an education and not having the financial means to do so,” the donor said in a statement. “I wanted to help those who struggle financially and help them learn a skill that could effectively have a generational impact for their family.”

OTC students who receive Emergency Assistance funds will be vetted through the Division of Student Affairs. At Ogeechee Tech, the Lending Library and Student Support Program allow students to apply for textbook loans and financial assistance for tuition, fees and emergent issues, such as limited transportation funds.

“I am always amazed at the benevolence of donors,” said Michelle Davis, VP for College Advancement. “This donation will have a longstanding impact and will remove financial barriers for our students when life throws them obstacles that require them to seek emergency funding to finish their education.”

According to the post, preference for emergency assistance funds is given to students who are nearing the end of their academic program and have not received financial assistance from Emergency Assistance during the current fiscal year.

To learn more about the Ogeechee Technical College foundation or to donate, visit www.ogeecheetech.edu/give.