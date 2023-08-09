OTC ‘pins’ 21 students in Practical Nursing program

The Practical Nursing program at Ogeechee Technical College honored 21 students last week when the candidates received their pins in the college’s biannual pinning ceremony in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium.



During the ceremony, instructors Jackie Howard, Angel Shuman, Felicia Barefoot, Stephanie Lindamood and Courtney Reed presented the students with their pins signifying the completion of their education and official initiation into the profession.

“I am so incredibly proud of our graduates and what they have accomplished over such a short period of time,” said Jackie Howard, Practical Nursing Program Director. “In a time of critical need, another cohort of LPN’s are being sent out to meet the healthcare needs of our communities.”

Those receiving Practical Nursing pins during the ceremony were: Amy Beach, Brianna Burns, Santria Dekle, Stabrianna Fleming, Lauren Hadden, Olivia Johnson, Deanne Kaizer, Madison Kaluzny, Victoria Lanier, Kierstan Leeks, Savanah McCollister, Tiffany McDonald, Brooke Mercer, Mikela Morris, Coretta Oliver, Monica Parris, Alayna Smith, Justus Vizcarra, Richmond Whitfield, Windy Williams and JhaBria Wiseman.

This year’s ceremony may carry a special significance as many of the graduates are able to apply for the new Associate of Science in Nursing program at OTC starting in Spring 2024. Completion of that program would allow them to test for exams to acquire to their RN licensure.

“Many of our graduates will immediately enter the workforce, while others will apply to enter our new ASN program in the spring,” Howard said. “We are looking forward to adding supplementary pathways of licensure for our students entering healthcare.”



