OTC medical program earns high state ranking

The Medical Assisting Program at Ogeechee Technical College was ranked third out of 41 schools that offer the program in Georgia for 2024, according to a ratings study by MedicalAssistantAdvice.com.

The rankings are based on a combination of editorial staff ratings, graduation rate, average net price, admission rate, full-time retention rate and total number of students enrolled in the program.

“The AAMA certification is a nationally recognized credential that opens doors for Medical Assistants across the country,” said Mallorie Morris, Medical Assisting instructor at Ogeechee Tech. “Not only does this profession give you the opportunity to live and work anywhere, but it includes a wide variety of work allowing you the opportunity to work both in the front and back of office.

“Medical Assisting is a rapidly growing field with abundant job opportunities,” said Michelle Odom, Medical Assisting program director. “Many of our students secure employment immediately after completing their clinical training, and the profession offers excellent career stability and advancement options.”

Ogeechee Tech’s Medical Assisting Program prepares students for employment in today’s medical offices.

Additionally, the program provides opportunities to upgrade present knowledge and skills or to retrain in the areas of medical assisting. Graduates of the program receive a Medical Assisting diploma and are required to sit for the national AAMA certification examination, according to the release.

For more information about the program, visit www.ogeecheetech.edu/MAST.