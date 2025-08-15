OTC honors Dental Assisting graduates with pin ceremony

Ten students in the Dental Assisting program at Ogeechee Technical College received their pins in an annual ceremony held at July 30 in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium.

Yvonne Jenkins, Dental Assisting program director, welcomed the crowd of friends and family who were in attendance to celebrate their loved ones.

“This class has not only worked very hard, but they have also worked together and supported each other,” she said. “I am excited about what the future holds for them and that when I send the next class of students into local dental offices to complete their clinical hours, these graduates will be there to help educate them.”

While addressing her class, dental assisting class president Tabitha Reynolds said:

“We’re not just learning a trade; we’re stepping into a calling. As dental assistants, we’ll be a calming presence for a nervous child, the extra set of hands that makes a tough procedure go smoothly… we are the heartbeat of the dental office.”

The ten students who received their pins were: Jasmine Camacho-Benitez, Hanna De Terra, Alejandra Garcia, Chlo’e Lynn, Rebekah Miles, Baylee Moseley, Tabitha Reynolds, Viviana Rodriguez, Samantha Simoes, and Rickayla Slater.

To learn more about the Dental Assisting Program at Ogeechee Tech, visit http://www.ogeecheetech.edu/DENA.



