OTC appoints Pennington and Summers to Board

Ogeechee Technical College announced recently the appointment of Stephen Pennington and Michael Summers to its local board of directors, both of whom will sit for their first board meeting Tuesday.

With experience in not-for-profit as well as for profit healthcare systems, Stephen Pennington, CEO of East Georgia Regional Medical Center, has spent more than 30 years working in the health care system. While serving as CEO at hospitals across the southeast, Pennington has focused on developing and leveraging his hospitals as leaders in clinical quality and seeking to provide expanded care by pursuing additional accreditations.

Pennington has a long-standing history of maintaining a strong community presence through his involvement in local philanthropy. He currently sits as the Health Industry Committee co-chair with the Statesboro Chamber of Commerce and is an active member of the Rotary Club of Statesboro. Additionally, he also holds a masters of Hospital Administration from the University of Alabama-Birmingham and a bachelor of science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Tennessee.

Penning-ton has been married for 25 years to his wife Sheri and they have two children, Grayson who is a senior at Georgia Southern University and Kate who is dual enrolled senior at Southeast Bulloch High School and Georgia Southern University, and they have a 16-year-old Jack Russell named Bailey.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Stephen and Michael appointed to our local board. They both bring invaluable experience and insight from their professions and are highly respected members of our community,” said OTC president, Lori Durden.

Summers is the CEO of his own business, Summertime Enterprises, Inc., a Real Estate and Logistics services company. Before becoming an entrepreneur, he worked for major corporations like the Pepsi Bottling Group and Gulfstream Aerospace, as well as within the Technical College System of Georgia.

Having earned a master of Collaborative Educational Leadership from Fielding Graduate University, and a bachelor of science in Agribusiness from South Carolina State University, Summers has always been a big proponent of higher education. He currently sits as the Chairman of the OTC Logistics Management advisory board and has been heavily involved with other boards including the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Coastal Plains Division, Ash Tree Learning Academy in Savannah, Statesboro Family YMCA, and the Georgia Association of Physical Plant Administrators.

Summers has been married for 27 years to his wife Vivian and they have two children, Jasmyne, a 2014 graduate of South Carolina State University, and Michael Jr., a 2016 graduate of Georgia Tech.



