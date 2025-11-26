Optim Medical Center-Screven honors Ben Peacock, Zadie Stovall with nursing awards

Optim Medical Center-Screven presented its first DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses and BEE Award for Extraordinary Nursing Support based on nominations that highlighted clinical excellence, communication and steady support.

Ben Peacock, LPN, received the DAISY Award after a patient nominated him for the care he provided during a difficult recovery from a complex cranio-cervical procedure.

Peacock, an ER nurse who joined Optim in 2021, supported the patient during several challenging emergency room visits. According to the nomination, he met the patient at the car with a wheelchair, advocated for pain and nausea relief, communicated clearly with the clinical team and explained each step of care in a calm and professional manner.

Ben Peacock



The patient described him as a steady, reassuring presence who helped them feel safe during a vulnerable time and credited his attentiveness and clinical judgment with improving their experience.

Zadie Stovall received the BEE Award after a colleague nominated her for the pride and dedication she brings to her work in Environmental Services.

Stovall, who joined Optim in 2016, plays a key role in maintaining a clean, safe and welcoming environment for patients, families and staff. Her nomination noted her consistent attention to detail, reliability and the care she takes to ensure patient rooms and public spaces are ready for healing and comfort. Her colleague shared that her positive attitude and strong work ethic contribute to the overall quality of the care environment.

The DAISY and BEE awards reflect Optim Health System’s commitment to recognizing team members who uphold high standards of patient care, communication and professional practice. The DAISY Award honors extraordinary nurses who demonstrate exceptional clinical skill and patient-centered care. The BEE Award recognizes individuals who support nursing and patient care in essential, often behind-the-scenes ways that contribute to quality and safety.

“Recognizing caregivers in this way is an important part of celebrating the people who shape the patient experience,” said Lora Duncan, System Chief Nursing and Clinical Officer for Optim Health System. “Ben and Zadie demonstrate compassion, professionalism and a strong dedication to those they serve. Their commitment to high-quality care is evident in every interaction.”



