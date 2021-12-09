“Operation Safe Disposal” under way

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are once again making the “Operation Safe Disposal” program available during the holiday season for Statesboro residents.

According to Amanda Clements, coordinator for Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful, the program offers citizens a safe alternative to disposing of boxes for TVs, computer gaming systems, sound systems or other valuables. By providing separate waste containers, citizens do not have to place such items curbside for potential burglars to see in neighborhoods, she said.

Waste containers are provided for drop off gift boxes, packing materials and wrapping paper now through Wednesday, Dec. 29 at the following three locations:

• Statesboro Police Department (25 W Grady St)

• Statesboro Fire Department Station #2 (1533 Fair Rd)

• Statesboro Public Works (5 Braswell St)

No Christmas trees, household garbage, yard waste or other such items should be placed in these containers.

For more information, contact Clements with Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful at amanda.clements@statesboroga.gov.