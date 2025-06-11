Open house for I-16 widening is Wednesday

The Georgia Department of Transportation will host a public information open house and 30-day comment period for the proposed widening of Interstate 16 from Interstate 95 to State Route 67 (Statesboro Exit 127) in Bulloch, Bryan, Effingham and Chatham counties.

The open house is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11 from 4-6 p.m. in the Bulloch County Ag Center on Langston Chapel Road, across from Langston Chapel Elementary and Middle schools.

With daily vehicle traffic on I-16 between Georgia Highway 67 and Interstate 95 forecast to possibly triple by 2050, the Georgia DOT is planning to widen the stretch to six lanes. So, the state has a plan to widen I-16 to six lanes – three in each direction – over the 32.5-mile stretch. This will also require widening or replacing 20 bridges, one in each direction of travel at 10 locations.

According to a release from the Georgia DOT, the open house will give the public an opportunity to review preliminary design concepts and project materials and submit feedback.

Construction costs have an initial estimate of $511.8 million, plus $4 million for utility line relocation and – in case it is needed – $6 million for right of way acquisition. Construction funding is approved for fiscal year 2026.

The improvements include widening approximately 32.5 miles of I-16 from two to three lanes in each direction, realigning existing lanes toward the median, reconstructing wider shoulders adjacent to the relocated travel lanes and improving substandard pavement conditions along the corridor.

The project team will host two in-person opportunities for the public to review the projects' conceptual designs, latest project information, and ask questions of designated subject-matter experts in attendance. There will be no formal presentation.

A second open house is set for Thursday, June 12, at Bloomingdale City Hall, 8 West US Highway 80, Bloomingdale, GA 31302, from 4-6 p.m.

For those unable to attend, all materials are available on the project website at https://i16-widening-0020168-gdot.hub.arcgis.com/.

Georgia DOT is seeking public comment for the project through June 26, 2025.