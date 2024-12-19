One more time for Marques Watson-Trent

Since resuming its football program in 1982, Georgia Southern has produced more than its share of legacy players.

This year another name was added to that lengthy list when redshirt senior linebacker Marques Watson-Trent was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year. It was an award voted on by those who on a weekly basis knew what they would be facing when they played Georgia Southern.

On the weekly SBC coaches teleconference call, you could count on Watson-Trent’s name being brought up by the coach who was facing the Eagles that week. He seldom disappointed.

It was the same this week when Sam Houston interim coach Brad Cornelsen was talking about facing Georgia Southern in Thursday night’s R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

When asked about Georgia Southern the Bearkats coach said he thought the two teams were similar in style of play and personnel before adding, “They’ve got good team speed on defense and that No. 1 (Watson-Trent) is a linebacker who jumps out on film.”

Watson-Trent takes it all in stride, especially the accolades and awards. In addition to being the Defensive POY he’s a three-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection and has been named honorable mention on several All-America teams.

But, that’s not how he wants to be remembered at Georgia Southern.

“I haven’t given it a lot of thought,” Watson-Trent said when asked to sum up his career. “I would say it’s been a dream. I started out with a torn ACL in my first career start (against Gardner-Webb as a redshirt freshman) not knowing where I would go from there.

“I wish I will be known for beyond the awards and stuff like that,” said the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Pittsburgh, Pa., product. “They have been nice, but I would hope my legacy here would be the impact I’ve had on the people here and the influence I’ve had on their lives.

“I really want to be remembered as somebody who held a standard every day, who came to work and did their very best every single day.”

There is no question Watson-Trent is one of the Eagles’ leaders. His actions on the field leave no doubt on that as he goes about the business of rallying his troops and he was a key factor in Georgia Southern’s stretch run when they won three of the last four regular season games.

That run, marred by an inexplicable loss to Troy, enabled the Eagles (8-4, 6-2) to post their first winning season since 2020 when they went 8-5 and also played in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

When Watson-Trent went down in that season-opening Gardner-Webb game it seemed to be a precursor to the season which saw the Eagles go 3-9 and saw Coach Chad Lunsford get the boot.

That brought in Coach Clay Helton who saw his first two teams go 6-6 in the regular season before dropping their bowl games.

Watson-Trent has logged more than 100 tackles the last three seasons. Going into the bowl game, he has 355 career tackles, which places him second to Paul Carroll’s 375 (1991-94). His 13 tackles against Appalachian State enabled him to pass another of those legacy players, Freddy Pesqueira, who had 353 stops in his brilliant career.

Actually, Watson-Trent’s career as an Eagle may not be over. Although he graduated last week, he has one year of eligibility remaining. He could return if he chooses or enter the transfer portal, which is open until Dec. 28.

“I have no idea yet,” Watson-Trent replied when asked what he was going to do. “I’m trying to figure it out, what would be the best route for me to take. As to the portal I have no comment on that. I don’t know about that yet. I’m just focused on the bowl game.”

In upholding the rich tradition of Western Pennsylvania football, Watson-Trent has no regrets about choosing Georgia Southern to play his college football.

“It’s a special place,” Watson-Trent said. “The people here who are running things are special. They make you feel loved and appreciated and motivated to be the best.

“I feel this place has helped everybody that’s come through this program, that we’ve all gotten something out of it. Our coaches are genuine people and they don’t lie to you. They tell you the truth and I think there’s not a better place in America.”