One Boro to host Violence Prevention Forum on July 19

The One Boro Commission, which is sponsored by Statesboro’s city government, will host its annual Violence Prevention Forum, 10 a.m. Saturday, July 19, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 4401 Country Club Road. This year’s forum will take the form of a panel discussion “focused on fostering partnerships and collaboration in the ongoing effort to build a safer, more vibrant community,” states the announcement released by Layne Phillips, the city’s public affairs manager.