Olympians help sharpshooters at elite Georgia Southern Camp

Ginny Thrasher won a gold medal in the women's 10 meter air rifle at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Lucas Kozeniesky won a silver medal in the mixed 10 meter air rifle at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo that were held in 2021 due to COVID.

Thrasher and Kozeniesky are the lead instructors at the Elite Precision Rifle Academy that began Thursday and runs through Monday at the Georgia Southern University Shooting Sports Education Center.

Designed for advanced, competitive shooters in 9th through 12th grades, Thrasher and Kozeniesky are offering their experience to hone the skills of high school rifle shooters at the exclusive camp from nine states.

Tokyo Olympic games silver medalist Lucas Kozeniesky, left, engages young rifle shooters during a classroom session about using technology to improve results at the the Elite Precision Rifle Academy at the Georgia Southern University Shooting Sports Education Center on Friday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





