Ogeechee Riverkeeper launches book club for members

Ogeechee Riverkeeper (ORK) is launching a members-only book club, starting August 12. The group will meet virtually once a month to discuss books that focus on nature, water, the outdoors, and more. The titles alternate between fiction and nonfiction, and vary in tone and style. With guided questions and occasional special guests, participants will find new titles, consider themes, and be inspired by writing.
