Ogeechee Judicial Circuit DA Mallard to retire

After almost 30 years with the Ogeechee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, 18 of those as the district attorney, Richard Mallard has announced his intent to retire and will not be seeking reelection.

In a statement released earlier this week, Mallard endorsed Chief Assistant District Attorney Daphne Jarriel Totten, who also announced this week that she intends to qualify March 2 and seek election to succeed Mallard.

Mallard has served as district attorney for the Ogeechee Circuit since being appointed to the position in Daphne Jarriel Totten August 2002 by then-Gov. Roy Barnes.

He was later successful in a special election in November 2002, meaning he served one special term, and is currently in his fourth full term as district attorney.

Before he was appointed in 2002, Mallard served as chief assistant district attorney for 11 years under R.J. Martin III, who served as district attorney prior to Mallard. Before that, he worked as a prosecutor in the Cobb County Solicitor’s Office and the Eastern Circuit District Attorney’s Office in Chatham County. Mallard’s current term expires Dec. 31, after which he will retire, completing 33 years in public service.

He told the Statesboro Herald on Wednesday that he has seen the district attorney’s office grow in size over the years and feels like the staff is “family.”

When he started with the office in 1991, there were only two lawyers. Now there are 11, with a full staff of 15, including four investing, he said.

When it comes to retirement plans, Mallard said he has none — yet.

“I just feel like it is time,” he said.

It may take some adjustment after “walking through the same doors for 30 years,” he said.

“I have been fortunate to work with a lot of good people who are dedicated.”

In his endorsement of Totten, he said she “knows the job” and learned from him like he learned from Martin.

The Ogeechee Circuit covers a four-county circuit that includes Bulloch, Effingham, Jenkins and Screven counties and is responsible for prosecuting felony cases and asset forfeitures in those counties.

Mallard is a member of the Georgia District Attorneys Association and the National District Attorneys Association and has served for the past 28 years as a trial advocacy instructor for the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia for its basic litigation course, which is a 40-hour course for new prosecutors.

Mallard graduated from Statesboro High School and Georgia Southern University and is a member and past president of the Downtown Statesboro Rotary Club. He and wife Janet have three children and are active members of First Baptist Church Statesboro.

Qualifying for the district attorney’s seat as well as other local elections is March 2–6.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.