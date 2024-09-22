Ogeechee Area Hospice earns Platinum Safety Award

Ogeechee Area Hospice recently received a Platinum Safety Award from the Georgia Hospital Association Workers’ Compensation Self-Insurance Fund in recognition of “their superior accident experience in calendar year 2023.”

According to the Hospital Association, Ogeechee Hospice’s loss/ratio evaluated as of March 31, 2024, for 2023, was less than 1% of their premium.

“Ogeechee Area Hospice did an excellent job of achieving low accident frequency and severity,” the Association said in a release. “Claims were handled in a timely and efficient manner. We congratulate you and all the staff members on your excellent results. We’re very proud of their achievement.”



