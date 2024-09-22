By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Ogeechee Area Hospice earns Platinum Safety Award
Vanessa Ramirez, RN MSN, executive director/administrator for Ogeechee Area Hospice accepts the Platinum Safety Award from Alan DiGiandomenico, CSP, a senior risk control consultant and Working Group leader at Gallagher National Risk Control - Healthcare Practice.

Ogeechee Area Hospice recently received a Platinum Safety Award from the Georgia Hospital Association Workers’ Compensation Self-Insurance Fund in recognition of “their superior accident experience in calendar year 2023.”

   According to the Hospital Association, Ogeechee Hospice’s loss/ratio evaluated as of March 31, 2024, for 2023, was less than 1% of their premium.

   “Ogeechee Area Hospice did an excellent job of achieving low accident frequency and severity,” the Association said in a release. “Claims were handled in a timely and efficient manner. We congratulate you and all the staff members on your excellent results. We’re very proud of their achievement.”


