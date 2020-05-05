Obituary - Dorothy Mae Wells

Dorothy Mae Wells, age 79, went home to be with the Lord Monday, May 4, at her home following a long illness. Dorothy was born in Bulloch County in 1941 to Charles and Myrtle Driggers.“Ms. Dot,” as she was affectionately known, loved everybody, but children were her calling. Even after retiring, she continued to work at a daycare, caring for the little ones she adored.Her family was her greatest love and her greatest pride, but her church and church family at Brooklet Baptist Church were a close second. Singing in the choir on Sundays brought both Ms. Dot and the congregation much joy. And as Ms. Dot aged, she did not lose touch with the times as her passion was playing games on her laptop.Mrs. Wells is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, John and Gordon Driggers; and a sister, Jane Kirkland.She was married to and is survived by her husband of 49 years, Winton Wells. Also, she will be forever cherished and missed by her son, Jimmy Stephens (Melissa) of Cadwell; two daughters, Teresa Scarborough (Johnny) of Wrightsville and Melanie Dunn (Mike) of Sparta; a sister, Betty Heath; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside funeral service and burial will be held in Bulloch Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, May 6.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 6, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



