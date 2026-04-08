Obituary - Dea. George Thompson

Dea. George Thompson, age 92, peacefully transitioned on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at his residence, surrounded by his loving children at his bedside, and under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

A native of Bulloch County, Dea. Thompson dedicated 59 1/2 of service as a mechanic with the Bulloch County Board of Education. In recognition of his commitment and faithful service, a garage was named in his honor, “George’s Place,” located in Brooklet, Ga., on Black Creek Church Road behind Southeast Bulloch High School. He was also a retired master barber.

He was a devoted member of Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a deacon until his health declined. In addition, he was honored as an honorary deacon at Second Saint John Missionary Baptist Church. He was also a proud Mason of the John Wesley Lodge #161 as a lifetime member with 62 years of service.

Dea. Thompson found joy in gardening — as he always gave his vegetables to friends and neighbors — and fishing, simple pleasures that reflected his quiet and steady spirit.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his beloved children, Kathy Ann Thompson, Kenneth (Lytansy) Thompson and Karen Lynn Nunnally, all of Statesboro, Georgia; and Wendy Gail Shipp of Sylvester, Georgia; one sister, Almarita Brown of Hagan, Georgia; grandchildren, BreAnna Gates, Kaila Nunnally, Courtney Nunnally, Brett Lanier, Ramon Lanier, Kendrick Thompson and Kennell Thompson; six great-grandchildren, his beloved caretaker, Ms. Jackie Mikell; and a host of extended family members and dear friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 6 p.m.—7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 1 p.m. at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 1579 Bragan Road, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev. Morris Reddick, eulogist. Interment will be held at the church cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, April 9, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.