No snow, but bitter cold coming for Christmas

Dreams of a white Christmas are unlikely to come true, but it looks like Santa is packing his sleigh with plenty of frigid weather for the upcoming holiday weekend in the Bulloch County area.

The cold is expected to move in Friday, dropping to the low 20s and possibly the teens by Saturday, Christmas Eve, according to Bulloch County Public Safety Director Ted Wynn.

Christmas Day, Sunday, isn’t expected to be much warmer, dropping into the mid-20s, he said. However, wind chill factors can bring the feel of the temperature even lower. The National Weather Service in Charleston warns against frostbite, which affects uncovered skin. The website also warns of potential crop and plant damage due to freezing temperatures.

“I don’t think it will get as bad as they predicted earlier (for Saturday) as far as the rain and ice,” Wynn said. “We are not hearing so much about rainfall.” However, “just in case, Bulloch County Public Works crew are prepared” in case of icy weather. He warned drivers to be aware of the weather and try to avoid travel if things get nasty due to freezing cold and rainfall.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no active plans to open local shelters, “but we have established contact with VOAD (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster) and other organizations in case that changes. And it can change tomorrow,” he said.

DeWayne Grice, chairman of Bulloch County VOAD, told the Statesboro Herald on Monday that the organization is working closely with Wynn to prepare for the weather.

“We are trying to get something in place for the homeless and anyone in need,” he said.

Bulloch County does not utilize schools for emergency shelters “because their heat and air systems are on timers,” he said. Local churches, however, have been used in the past, and Statesboro First Presbyterian has been contacted already, he said.

“If it gets bad, we will open to the public. Our first thought is about people with no shelter.”

If the weather predictions change, phone numbers and addresses to any shelters that may open will be published, and those in need can contact Bulloch County Public Safety at (912) 489-1661, or local law enforcement — the Statesboro Police at (912) 764-9911 or the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office at (912) 764-8888.

Staying warm

Wynn advised wearing several warm layers, gloves and a hat if you must be outside. He reminds residents to bring pets and plants inside, and check vehicles before cranking them to ensure stray cats have not climbed into the engine compartment seeking warmth.

When temperatures dip into the teens and 20s, he suggests residents “drip” their pipes so they do not freeze and burst. Also, “check on your neighbors or anyone who might be in danger of suffering from the cold.”

Wynn also recommends staying aware of any weather changes, as earlier predictions warned of possible freezing rain and icy roads — and weather predictions “can change overnight.”

Christmas week forecast

The National Weather Service forecast indicates the lowest temperatures are expected overnight Friday into Saturday morning, possibly reach 19 degrees. Lows Saturday and Sunday will dip to about 22 each night, with high temperatures of only 36 on Saturday and 40 on Sunday — Christmas Day.

The coming week has the potential for “the coldest air of the season” as the strong artic front marches across the eastern two-thirds of the country in the days before Christmas, according to the latest forecasts from the federal Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

“We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

By Thursday night, temperatures will plunge as low as 13 degrees in Jackson, Mississippi, and around 5 degrees in Nashville, Tennessee, the National Weather Service predicts.

The low Friday night in Atlanta will be around 13 degrees (-10.6 Celsius), with the high temperature Saturday still below the freezing mark at around 29 degrees (-1.7 Celsius), the Weather Service projects.

Holli Deal Saxon is a Herald writer. She may be reached at (912) 243-7815.