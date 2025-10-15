‘No Kings’ rally Saturday on courthouse square

Another Statesboro ‘No Kings’ protest event is scheduled on the Bulloch County Courthouse Square, for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18. One of at least 36 such rallies planned across Georgia and many others across the country, this will apparently be the first here since June 16.

The June 16 event coincided with Flag Day and the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday parade in Washington, D.C., promoted and attended by President Donald J. Trump. Here and elsewhere – reportedly about 2,000 locations nationwide – the June 14 “No Kings” rally symbolized the concern and ire of people opposed to policies and actions of Trump’s administration and particularly to what protestors see as unconstitutional expansions of presidential power.

Several hundred people, and one or more sign-wearing dogs, attended the June 14 rally in Statesboro. That was actually the fifth, so Saturday’s will be at least the sixth, similar local protest held around the courthouse on Saturdays this year. Not all were themed “No Kings,” but all have been peaceful.

Those planning to attend include Young Democrats of Bulloch County, volunteers from the Statesboro Migrant Support Group, and individuals and groups from various churches.

The count of 36 No Kings events planned for this Saturday in Georgia was reported by U.S. Today and the Savannah Morning News and confirmed via an interactive map – which shows clustered dots for the locations across the country and will zoom to the local and state level – at www.nokings.org.