No injuries in Tuesday school bus accident

No students were injured in a Tuesday afternoon school bus accident that occurred near East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

According to Hayley Greene, director of public relations with Bulloch County Schools, a school bus with 30 students from Sallie Zetterower Elementary School and a driver on board was hit from behind by a vehicle about 2:10 p.m.

First responders and school district personnel arrived quickly to the scene, Greene said. EMS checked students and the driver for any injuries and school district personnel contacted all parents. Sallie Zetterower principal Marlin Baker was at the scene helping students get to their parents or guardians.

Greene said the bus had just begun its route taking children home Tuesday and was stopped in front of Market 100 on Bermuda Run Road to let off three children at their designated bus stop. While it was stopped, the bus was struck from behind by a Pestmaster Exterminator Services pickup truck, Greene said.

At the scene, the front end of the Pestmaster was visibly caved in with significant damage. There was no report on the condition of the driver, however, no one involved with the accident was transported from the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

There was no damage visible anywhere on the school bus the truck hit.

Officers with Statesboro Police were in charge of the accident scene and a Statesboro Fire Department truck and EMS vehicle were on the scene as a precaution.