By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
New details emerge on BioLab fire that forced thousands to shelter outside Atlanta
BioLab fire
Smoke billows from a fire at the BioLab facility in Conyers, Ga., in this photo taken Sept. 29, 2024. (Ben Gray/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP/file)
ATLANTA — Federal authorities have released an update on the investigation into fires at the BioLab chemical plant near Atlanta. The September blazes produced a toxic chemical cloud that forced nearby residents to shelter in place. Fires at the BioLab plant in Conyers, Georgia, sent a huge plume of orange and black smoke into the sky. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board on Friday released an investigation update. The report lays out a timeline of events, beginning when an employee heard a "popping sound" around 5 a.m. and tried unsuccessfully to isolate the reacting product.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter