New coffee company coming to Statesboro

After the new year, area residents and commuters will have another choice for their morning or anytime coffee when Dutch Bros. Coffee opens a shop on Highway 80 East.

Scheduled to open in January or February, the coffee shop at 23950 Highway 80 East will join several eateries that have opened in the past two years along the stretch across Highway 80 from Lowe’s, including Newk’s, Five Guys, Dunkin', Popeyes, Texas Roadhouse and Jim 'N Nick's.

The 986-square-foot freestanding building is currently under construction. It will have two drive-thru windows and walk-up service only, but it will not offer any indoor seating.

Dutch Bros. was founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, who were dairy farmers in southeast Oregon.

The company has grown to 1,088 locations, spread across 24 states and 550 cities, according to the Dutch Bros. website. The first location in Georgia opened in Warner Robins in July. Two more are expected to open in the Atlanta area later this month.

Texas has the most Dutch Bros. locations with 225, followed by California with 215 and Oregon’s 157 shops. The company states it has a long-term goal of reaching 4,000 locations, with a target of 2,029 by 2029.

The Highway 80 Dutch Bros. will join a crowded coffee specialty shop field in Statesboro that includes two Dunkin’, three Starbucks, a Daily Grind, Ellianos Coffee, Cool Beanz Espresso Bar, Three Trees Coffee, Sugar Magnolia Coffeehouse, Brewed Awakenings Café and the just-opened PJ’s Coffee.

According to the Dutch Bros. website, the shop will offer coffees, teas, sodas, smoothies, lemonades and energy drinks. Food, called "Snacks," will be limited to varieties of muffins and granola bars.

Dutch Bros. roasts its own beans for its coffee-based drinks, importing three different types of green arabica coffee beans from Central and South America.

Once the beans are roasted, Dutch Bros. packages four different options: a private blend, light roasted white coffee beans, decaf coffee beans, and single-serve cups.