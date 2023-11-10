Nation's milk carton shortage hits Bulloch County

According to a release from Bulloch County Schools, a shortage of materials used to make school milk cartons is affecting dairy suppliers and school district’s nationwide, including schools in Bulloch County.

“We currently have milk for students for breakfast and lunch,” said Desiree Yaeger, the school district’s director of school nutrition. “The worst-case scenario is that students may not have their favorite milk of choice like chocolate. They may be offered our 1% unflavored milk supply instead.”

An extended supply chain shortage of paper and plastic materials used to make milk cartons, is causing the issue, not milk production. The shortage is expected to last through early 2024, according to the release from the school system’s Public Relations Director Hayley Greene.

In a story from the Associated Press, Pactiv Evergreen of Lake Forest, Ill., which is one of “the leading manufacturers of beverage packaging in North America” said in a statement last week that it “continues to face significantly higher than projected demand” for its milk cartons.

The upcoming holiday season for the nation’s schools may provide time for carton supplies to recover. Bulloch schools will be closed for a week in November and two weeks in December.

Greene said the school district’s Nutrition Department received notice on Nov. 6 from its milk supplier that Bulloch would receive only 1% unflavored milk, and to adjust future orders. The district normally purchases 115,000 total cartons of milk per month, including whole and chocolate milk, which are popular with students, the release said.

School meal nutritional standards are governed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service. While milk is required to be served with school meals, officials with the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service issued a memo late last month allowing districts to serve different types or sizes of milk during the supply shortage — or to skip milk altogether.

It’s not clear how long the carton shortage could last.

In the face of the shortage, Greene said the district’s school nutrition team has “acted swiftly to order 1% half-pint cartons to supplement student school lunches. If supply chain issues continue, the department will consider the use of alternate milk choices such as pre-poured portions from gallons or shelf stable milk.”

Schools will not sell extra milk during the shortage. Students who bring their lunch may purchase one milk.

“Families can help support schools and students during this time by talking with their child about their willingness to accept any temporary choices,” Greene said in the release. “The community’s cooperation and patience with school nutrition staff is appreciated.”

For any questions or concerns, contact Desiree Yaeger at (912) 212-8620 or by email at dyaeger@bullochschools.org