Murder suspect in custody after man found dead on I-16 in Bulloch County

A murder suspect is in custody after Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other law enforcement personnel found a man dead Monday on the side of the Interstate 16 highway.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, early Monday evening, the Bulloch County 911 center received calls about a person laying on the side of I-16 around Mile Marker 113, on the east bound side of the interstate. Deputies, Georgia State Patrol, Bulloch and Candler County EMS and Bulloch County Fire all responded to the area in attempts to locate the individual.

“Once the person was located, on the west bound side of I-16, deputies, GSP, and Bulloch EMS rendered medical aid, but were unable to save the person’s life,” the release stated.

The victim sustained multiple injuries on his torso, head, hands/arms and neck area. He will be transported to the GBI crime lab for autopsy. The identity of the victim is being withheld until all immediate family are notified, the release said.

According to the release, a suspect in the death of the man was located in the course of the investigation at the Patriot Inn off Highway 301 South and I-16.

“After a short foot pursuit, Bulloch County deputies and investigators were able to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody,” the release stated.

Through the use of the Rapid ID device, the suspect was identified as Robert Brandon Lewis Keller, 31. His last known address is not known at this time.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing with criminal charges pending. Anyone with information about the incident is requested to call Investigator William Sims at (912) 764-1767.