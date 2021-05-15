Morris Bank welcomes new commercial, mortgage lenders in Statesboro

Morris Bank announces the expansion of their lending team in the Bulloch County market as they welcome aboard two commercial lenders and one mortgage originator. The new members will join the team at Morris Bank’s Main Street and Brannen Street locations in Statesboro.

“We are thrilled to continue growing and expanding our Bulloch County market with such top-quality talent,” said Stacy Brantley, chief banking officer at Morris Bank. “These new commercial and mortgage lenders will really complement our existing team and will help us build even stronger relationships within Statesboro and surrounding areas. Morris Bank is built on community involvement and a set of core values, which we find evident in each of these lenders.”

John Roach and Chad Avret will join the Morris Bank team as commercial lenders, and Alana Avret is joining the mortgage team as a mortgage originator.

John Roach John Roach began his banking career at Sea Island Bank in 2002, while he was an undergraduate at Georgia Southern University. He has held numerous management roles throughout his banking career, including positions at Renasant Bank/Heritage Bank of the South and most recently as senior vice president/commercial loan officer at Synovus Bank. Roach and his wife, Joie, have three children: Anderson, John Brunson and Banks Roach.

Chad Avret has been an active member in the Statesboro community since his graduation from Georgia Southern University in 1995. Following graduation, he served the area at the Statesboro Bulloch Parks and Recreation Department, holding various management roles throughout his time there. Avret joined Synovus Bank in 2010 where he served as Commercial Lender/Vice President. He is married to Alana Avret, and has three children: Evan, Elizabeth, and Lane.

Chad Avret Alana Avret and her husband, Chad, are proud of their deep roots in the Statesboro community. She graduated from Statesboro High School and Georgia Southern University, where she received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Business Administration. She began working as a loan originator with Synovus 14 years ago and served as market sales leader for Statesboro, Brunswick, St. Simons Island, and St. Mary’s.

Prior to becoming a mortgage originator, Avret helped develop the Banking and Finance program at Ogeechee Technical College where she served as an instructor for more than three years.

