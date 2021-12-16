Morris Bank names John Roach Market President

Morris Bank announces the appointment of Anna Swicord to its Bulloch County Advisory Board and John Roach as Market President.

Swicord has served as Market President for more than two years and has committed a collective 15 years to FMB and Morris Bank. Her new position on the board will allow her to provide strategic direction for the organization, deepen customer relationships, and serve the Bulloch community just as she’s done her whole career, according to a release from the bank. Anna Swicord

Roach joined Morris Bank earlier this year, bringing with him a leadership background in banking.

He began his career at Sea Island Bank in 2002 while an undergraduate student at Georgia Southern University. Roach has served in numerous management roles throughout his banking career, most recently as senior vice president and loan officer with Synovus and previously as Statesboro Market President with Renasant Bank.

John and his wife, Joie, are lifelong residents of Statesboro and have three children: Anderson, John Brunson and Banks.

“The Morris Bank team is so appreciative of Anna’s leadership over the past few years, and we are thrilled to welcome John into his new role,” said Stacy Brantley, chief banking officer at Morris Bank. “We feel John will be a great fit to succeed Anna as Market President for the Bulloch County area. He has tremendous leadership skills, a deep understanding of the Statesboro and Bulloch County market, and brings a commitment to serving his community, which is at the core of Morris Bank’s values.”

Roach has served in several leadership capacities throughout the community, including committee positions at the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, Statesboro Rotary Club, the Georgia Southern University Alumni Board, and the Coastal Area District Development Authority. He currently serves on the Bulloch Academy Board of Trustees and Hearts and Hands Clinic board.