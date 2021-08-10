More manufacturing training

August 23 will mark the first day of classes for the launch of the Manufacturing Engineering Technology program at Ogeechee Technical College. The new program offers degree, diploma, and two certificate options for completion.

“Our Manufacturing Engineering Technology program will provide an accelerated pathway for both dual enrollment and traditional students to begin, or advance careers, in manufacturing,” said Dr. Ryan Foley, executive VP for Academic and Student Affairs at OTC. “We have worked very closely with local industry partners Koyo, Great Dane and Viracon to provide incentives like a guaranteed job interview, signing bonuses and opportunities for advancement for our META I & II certificate recipients as well.”

The Manufacturing Engineering Technology Associate of Applied Science course of study prepares students to use basic engineering principles and technical skills in developing and testing automated, servomechanical, and other electromechanical systems. The degree program will include instruction in prototype testing, manufacturing and operational testing, systems analysis and maintenance procedures.

Students who complete these programs will be qualified for employment in industrial maintenance and manufacturing including assembly, testing, startup, troubleshooting, repair, process improvement, and control systems, and should qualify to sit for Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute (PMMI) mechatronics or similar industry examinations.

“One thing that sets this program apart from others in our area is that students will get extensive hands-on training in several different areas of manufacturing,” said Matt Peacock, Manufacturing Engineering Technology instructor. “Our graduates will not only leave with theoretical knowledge of manufacturing but will have been exposed to technical, mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic skills that will make them employable across a wide variety of industries.”

To learn more about the Manufacturing Engineering Technology program, visit www.ogeecheetech.edu/META or come to the open information session being held on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Jack Hill Building on campus, room 1210.



