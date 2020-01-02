Monday last voter registration day for presidential primary

If you’re not already registered to vote in Georgia or with your current name and address, Monday is the last day to register in time for the March 24 Presidential Preference Primary.

Bulloch County voters can register or update information at the Board of Elections and Registration office in the county annex, 113 North Main St., Statesboro. Online voter registration is also available statewide through the My Voter Page, mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Mailed registration applications need to be postmarked while the post offices are open Monday, Feb. 24, at the latest, cautions Bulloch County Deputy Registrar Shontay Jones.

“So if some people fill out the application and they put Monday’s date but they let the post office close and it doesn’t go out in the mail where it’s actually date-stamped for the 24th, then their registration application won’t be processed,” she said.

But that is not a problem for people who register in-person at the county elections and registration office, which will be open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday, as well as this week through Friday, Jones noted.

Voters could register online at the My Voter Page until just before midnight Monday. But they must have a Georgia driver’s license or Georgia ID for the number to be entered on the voter application so that it can be sent to the county office electronically.

If the My Voter Page instructs a voter to print out the application, then it must be postmarked or brought to the county office by the deadline, Jones noted.

She suggests that voters who complete their registration online print out the confirmation page or take a picture of it with a smartphone. The confirmation page contains a number that will help local election officials track the registration, if needed.

In-person early voting for the presidential primary opens March 2, and there will be a Saturday voting opportunity, March 14. In Georgia, only voters selecting the Democratic Party ballot will have multiple candidates to choose from. There is a Republican ballot, but President Donald Trump is the only candidate on it.