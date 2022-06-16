Molting makes area Canada geese even more ubiquitous

Canada geese are plentiful in the Statesboro and Bulloch County area. They thrive almost anywhere. In neighborhood ponds, office complexes and parks.

In fact, their ability to live in just about any habitat can be frustrating for homeowners and property managers, particularly when geese begin to molt in the summer, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“Our offices typically report an increase of nuisance calls about Canada geese in late June and early July,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist with the DNR’s Game Management Section. “This increase is almost certainly caused by the fact that geese seem to be ‘hanging around’ an area longer than usual because they cannot fly right now. Geese go through a molting process in midsummer during which they lose their flight feathers and are in the process of growing new ones.”

So, what can you do if you have goose problems?

Nitschke said that most times of the year, geese can be deterred with the use of harassment techniques, but, because geese cannot fly during the molt, that may not work right now. She said that during the molting season, the DNR requests affected property managers and homeowners to be patient. The new feathers will grow in soon, and the geese will be able to fly and likely move on.

However, if geese continue to cause problems, here are a few tips the DNR suggests to try:

Harassment: First, try a variety of harassment techniques (also called hazing), including metallic streamers/tape, noise makers, or even trained herding dogs. These techniques may scare the geese away from your property.

Chemical repellents: Repellents can be sprayed on the grass in your yard to deter geese from feeding in treated areas. Most repellents require re-application after mowing or after rains.

Physical barriers: Barriers, such as wire or string 12-18 inches above the ground, or heavy vegetation (like cattails), along property lines or the shoreline can deter geese from using your property. This method requires consistency from the property owner and may not always be 100% effective.

Special Permits to Remove Geese: In cases where the above techniques have been unsuccessful, homeowners who want to reduce or eliminate the goose population on their property can obtain a permit from their local DNR Game Management office by going to www.georgiawildlife.com/about/contact). The permit allows for the legal and lethal removal of the animals. The removal may be done by the homeowner or by a licensed nuisance wildlife trapper. (A list of trappers may be found at https://gadnrle.org/special-permits#nuisance).

Nitschke said it is important to remember that Canada geese are a protected species under state and federal law. It is illegal to hunt, kill, sell, purchase or possess Canada geese except according to Georgia's migratory bird regulations.