MLK Day at King's Atlanta congregation features daughter's warning about anti-woke rhetoric

ATLANTA — A massive 70-member choir belted out "Hallelujah" at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day service Monday at his former congregation in Atlanta, followed by a stern message from his youngest daughter warning against anti-woke rhetoric. The service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta was among the most prominent commemorations of King that played out across the country Monday. At the front of the church's stage, seven people held large signs proclaiming "JUSTICE", "FREEDOM" and "DEMOCRACY."