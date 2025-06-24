Mining threat near Okefenokee ends

ATLANTA — The Alabama company that planned to mine titanium dioxide next to the Okefenokee Swamp has agreed to sell its property to an environmental fund, ending — for now — a threat to more than 350,000 acres of designated national wilderness that is home to several endangered and threatened species. The Conservation Fund announced Friday that it had agreed to buy Twin Pines Minerals' property on Trail Ridge near the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, ending a six-year effort to protect North America's largest blackwater swamp.