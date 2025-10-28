Mill Creek Halloween Celebration postponed from tonight to Thursday due to inclement weather

The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department annual Halloween celebration at Mill Creek Park has been postponed from Tuesday, Oct. 28 to Thursday, Oct. 30, due to inclement weather.

The free Halloween celebration from 5-7:30 p.m. on Thursday on the soccer fields at Mill Creek Park.

“We are excited to host our annual Trick or Treat event again this year and can’t wait to see all the kids dressed up in their costumes as they visit the candy stops,” said Event and Communications Coordinator, Kimberly Sharpe. “With over 30 local businesses and organizations joining us, it’s truly a community effort to provide a fun and safe experience for everyone.”

Admission is free, and so are the candy trail, games, inflatables and train rides. Food trucks and concessions will be available on site.

Recreation Department staff will be on-site to assist with parking and traffic flow. Guests are asked not to park in school parking lots across the street and to use caution while driving in the area. In case of rain, updates and the rain date will be posted on the department’s social media channels and website.

The 2025 Trick or Treat at Mill Creek is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro, Coca-Cola, Wing Maxx, Via Media, Party Harbor, Statesboro His Radio, Farmers Home Furniture, Chick-fil-A and Statesboro Golf Carts.

For more details and a complete event lineup, visit www.bullochrec.com/trick-or-treat or call (912) 764-5637.