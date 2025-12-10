Mighty Eighth Air Force honored as best in Georgia

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force was named "Best Museum" in the Georgia Business Journal's 2025 "Best of Georgia Awards" announced last week.

Out of more than 30 museum contenders across the state, the Mighty Eighth Air Force museum was selected as the top institution by public vote. The museum provides education, preservation and community engagement as it shares the story of the Eighth Air Force's impact during World War II.

"The museum is honored to receive this award from the people of Georgia," said Dawn Brosnan, the museum's director of Communications and Marketing. "This recognition reaffirms our commitment to preserving the legacy of the Eighth Air Force and inspiring visitors of all ages to learn about the extraordinary courage, sacrifice, and resilience of those who served."

The Best of Georgia Awards is an annual vote conducted by the Georgia Business Journal, which invites the public to cast their votes for their

favorite organizations across various industries in Georgia.

"The 2025 recognition reflects the museum's growing popularity and solidifies its place as a premier educational and historical institution," Brosnan said.

The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is located at 175 Bourne Avenue in Pooler. It is open Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and on Sunday, noon–5 p.m. For more information, call (912) 748-8888 or visit www.mightyeighth.org.