Meet the 2025 Class of Youth Leadership Bulloch

About Youth Leadership Bulloch

Youth Leadership Bulloch (YLB) is a flagship program of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce, designed to identify future leaders. This is accomplished by exposing participants to a network of peers and community leaders. This exposure will provide greater insight and broader knowledge of the issues facing our community at-large. It is the program’s mission to develop future leaders who will take an active role as an adult, in the decision-making process of their community.













Program Goals and Learning Outcomes

Identify exemplary high school juniors who have demonstrated leadership qualities and concern for their community through volunteer service and civic engagement.

Select class participants who represent the various geographic areas and demographic groups of Bulloch County.

Deliver a Program of Work that will acquaint participants with the community’s economic and civic infrastructure, opportunities and threats, and the resources used by community leaders and decision makers in addressing such issues.



































