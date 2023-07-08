By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Medallions swing into Statesboro
Downtown Live series brings sounds of famed beach music band The Swingin' Medallions to East Main
The Swingin' Medallions entertained a large and dancing crowd from the stage on East Main St. in the third installment of the 2023 Downtown Live series on Thursday.
The 2023 Downtown Live concert series concludes Thursday, July 20 with Liquid Pleasure, who cover modern groups like The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes.
The Tams opened the series on June 1, with the Grapevine Band playing on June 29.