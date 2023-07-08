By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Medallions swing into Statesboro
Downtown Live series brings sounds of famed beach music band The Swingin' Medallions to East Main
The Swingin' Medallions entertain in the third installment of 2023 Downtown Live on Thursday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Swingin' Medallions entertained a large and dancing crowd from the stage on East Main St. in the third installment of the 2023 Downtown Live series on Thursday.

The 2023 Downtown Live concert series concludes Thursday, July 20 with Liquid Pleasure, who cover modern groups like The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes.

The Tams opened the series on June 1, with the Grapevine Band playing on June 29.

The Swingin' Medallions sax player Shane McElrath gets a lift from bandmates Josh Snelling, right, and John Smith Buchan while falling head-over-heels for fans as they entertain Thursday in Downtown Live. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Jacqui Gilmore takes charge as music fans dance in the street at Downtown Live. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Baylee Howard, right, Misty and Will Self, center, and Stephanie Owens shake and groove to the sounds of The Swingin' Medallions. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Donna Harper keeps herself cool with a straw hat and a fan while cheering for The Swingin' Medallions. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Tiffany Frawley, 16, gets her shoes tied by mom Susie so they can get back to dancing to The Swingin' Medallions. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff


Tami and Tim Phillips catch up with pal Jerry Polk of The Swingin' Medallions as the band takes a break during Downtown Live. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

