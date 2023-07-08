Medallions swing into Statesboro

The Swingin' Medallions entertained a large and dancing crowd from the stage on East Main St. in the third installment of the 2023 Downtown Live series on Thursday.



The 2023 Downtown Live concert series concludes Thursday, July 20 with Liquid Pleasure, who cover modern groups like The Black Eyed Peas and Outkast to Motown staples like The Temptations and The Supremes.

The Tams opened the series on June 1, with the Grapevine Band playing on June 29.

The Swingin' Medallions sax player Shane McElrath gets a lift from bandmates Josh Snelling, right, and John Smith Buchan while falling head-over-heels for fans as they entertain Thursday in Downtown Live. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Jacqui Gilmore takes charge as music fans dance in the street at Downtown Live. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Baylee Howard, right, Misty and Will Self, center, and Stephanie Owens shake and groove to the sounds of The Swingin' Medallions. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Donna Harper keeps herself cool with a straw hat and a fan while cheering for The Swingin' Medallions. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff







Tiffany Frawley, 16, gets her shoes tied by mom Susie so they can get back to dancing to The Swingin' Medallions. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff





