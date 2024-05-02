OTC specialist wins national award

Vanessa Pearsall, a duplication specialist at Ogeechee Technical College, recently was presented the Presidential Award at the College & University Mail Services Association annual conference, held in Sarasota, Fla., hosted by the Ringling College of Art and Design.

“I have enjoyed working beside Vanessa for many years, witnessing her hard work ethic and dedication to serving others firsthand,” said Tonya Mercer-McMillan, executive director for Administration at OTC.

Pearsall, who has worked at Ogeechee Tech for 24 years, has held multiple titles including duplication coordinator, clerk duplication, duplication distribution specialist, and distribution specialist.

She has been instrumental in helping streamline the mail services, shredding services, and shipping and receiving processes at OTC.

“Vanessa strongly supports administrative services while always maintaining an upbeat attitude,” Mercer-McMillan said. “I am happy and proud that this award from CUMSA recognizes Vanessa's important role in serving the college.”

The four-day conference featured a variety of educational sessions covering topics such as personal enrichment, professional development, and the latest information on USPS changes and updates.