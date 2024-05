The Statesboro observance of the 2024 annual Day of Prayer was held at noon on the Bulloch County Courthouse grounds with faith leaders and other individuals praying.

After offering up an opening prayer and reading a confession of national sins, Pastor Sam Watkins of Body of Christ Church in Brooklet, center, leads a prayer circle during the Statesboro National Day of Prayer observation. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



It was the 23rd year area Christians have participated in the National Day of Prayer in Statesboro.

The theme for 2024 was “Lift Up the World – Light Up the World.”

Ed Neubert leads the call to prayer at the Statesboro National Day of Prayer. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff