Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

Fresh Georgia peaches are hard to come by this summer. More than 90% of our state’s peach crop was destroyed after abnormally warm weather this winter, and a late-season freeze.

According to the University of Georgia, Georgia usually produces more than 130 million pounds of peaches annually, and this is the worst peach growers have seen the crop since the 1990s. The good news is, farmers are predicting a better harvest ahead.

Peach cobbler is one of those classic Southern desserts that I love to make when peaches are at their peak, and in my recipe, brown butter and bourbon give it a real depth of flavor. Brown butter has a deeper, rich, more intense flavor than melted butter, and boasts a nutty, toasted taste that enhances baked goods and other dishes. Bourbon and cinnamon sugar take this classic dessert to the next level. If you’d prefer to skip the bourbon or don’t have any on hand, use water instead. Ripe peaches are the best choice, but if you aren’t able to find any, frozen peaches will do.

This cobbler is a celebration of summertime, and has a chewy texture, much like a blonde brownie, and it takes no time to put together. Serve it with fresh, sweetened whipped cream or some cold vanilla ice cream and fresh mint for a real summer treat.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season.

Brown Butter Bourbon Peach Cobbler







Yields 8-10 Servings





5 cups peeled, sliced peaches (about 5 peaches)

2 cups sugar, divided

1/2 cup bourbon, such as Jim Beam

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus 2 tablespoons for dotting

1 1/2 cups self-rising flour

1 1/2 cups milk

2 tablespoons cinnamon

Fresh mint

Cinnamon sugar for sprinkling





Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a large pot fitted with a lid, bring to a boil 1 cup of sugar, the peaches and bourbon. Let boil for 10 minutes. Place 1 stick of butter in the casserole dish, and place in the oven for 10 minutes until melted and browned. Meanwhile, whisk together the remaining cup of sugar, flour, milk and cinnamon until combined.

Once butter is browned, remove the pan from the oven. Pour mixture over the butter, but do not stir. Spoon fruit over the batter evenly. Sprinkle it with cinnamon sugar and dot with butter. Bake for 35 – 40 minutes or until the center is set. You will know it’s done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. To serve, place a heaping scoop of peach cobbler in a bowl with cold ice cream or fresh whipped cream and garnish with mint. Sprinkle with more cinnamon sugar to finish. Enjoy!



