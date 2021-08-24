McCollar named president of GMA District 12

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar was elected president of the Georgia Municipal Association’s District 12 during the association’s annual convention in Savannah earlier this month.

“I am honored to have been elected president of GMA’s District 12,” McCollar said. “I look forward to working alongside the other District 12 officers to advance the interests of Statesboro and every other city within our district. As president, I hope to be a voice for our district in Atlanta – ensuring our suggestions and concerns are addressed by GMA in the upcoming Georgia legislative session.” Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar

In this role, McCollar will serve as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials in GMA’s District 12. Also, he will attend GMA-sponsored events, including the association’s annual convention; promote engagement in GMA activities and programs with other cities in the district; advocate for GMA’s legislative priorities; and share with GMA staff any needs and concerns of member cities in their district. McCollar will also serve on the GMA Board of Directors.

GMA’s District 12 includes the counties of Bulloch, Screven, Effingham, Bryan, Chatham, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Glynn and Camden.

The 2020-2021 District 12 officers are President Jonathan McCollar, Mayor of Statesboro; First Vice President Beth Goette, Mayor of Thunderbolt; Second Vice President Allen Brown, Mayor of Hinesville; and Third Vice President Russ Dean, Mayor of Guyton.

Created in 1933, GMA is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical services to its members. GMA represents 537 cities in Georgia. To learn more, visit www.gacities.com.



