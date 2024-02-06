McCollar to chair National League of Cities' body

Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar recently was appointed chair of the National League of Cities 2024 University Communities Council.



According to a release from the City of Statesboro, McCollar was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Mayor-Elect David Sander of Rancho Cordova, Calif.

"I am honored to serve as chair of the University Communities Council and look forward to working with the other council members," McCollar said. "With Statesboro being home to three higher education institutions, I think we'll be able to offer significant dialogue to conversations surrounding challenges and opportunities for university communities."

As a member of NLC's University Communities Council, McCollar will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country, the release stated.

"Our member councils play an integral role in NLC's work, bringing local leaders together to share ideas and inform NLC policy about the issues and challenges facing every kind of community in America," Sander said. "I'm excited to have Mayor McCollar lead NLC's University Communities Council. Under his leadership, the council will ensure that all of our cities, towns and villages have access to ideas and resources they can use to thrive."

Along with McCollar, the 2024 University Communities Council includes Vice Chair Dany R. Fleming, councilmember, Harrisonburg, VA; and Vice Chair Julie Pignataro, councilmember, Fort Collins, CO.

For more information about the National League of Cities' councils, visit: https://www.nlc.org/current-initiatives/member-councils-2/.