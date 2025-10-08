Mayoral candidate forum set for Oct. 14

The Statesboro Herald will host a forum Tuesday, Oct. 14 for the two candidates running for mayor of Statesboro, offering voters the opportunity to hear from them in person before voting.

Incumbent Mayor Jonathan McCollar is seeking a third term, while challenger Raymond Harris is running for public office for the first time. The forum is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Averitt Center, inside the Emma Kelly Theater.

“The forum is a good way for voters to meet the candidates and ask questions directly,” said Jim Healy, operations manager and editor for the Statesboro Herald. “The city is in the midst of seeing significant growth, adding thousands of housing units and figuring out an infrastructure plan at the same time. And how is all of that paid for? These are the type of questions the public can ask Mayor McCollar and Mr. Harris next week.”

Healy will be the moderator for the forum. The Herald will have some prepared questions for candidates. Also, audience members may submit questions on note cards, and a selection of those will be asked within the time limits of the forum.

Candidates will be given two minutes each to introduce themselves, and then be asked a series of questions relating to their candidacy and issues facing the city.

They will have up to two minutes to respond to each question.

Each of the candidates will also be given two minutes to make a closing statement.

While not every voter-submitted question will be asked, candidates may speak with the audience after the forum.

Early voting for the Nov. 4 election actually begins on the same day of the forum. According to Bulloch County Election Supervisor Shontay Jones, there are 17, 111 eligible registered voters in Statesboro as of Oct. 7.

Voters may access voting information – important dates, polling locations and a sample ballot — by visiting the Bulloch County Board of Elections website, which can be found under the “Departments” tab on bullochcounty.net.