Mayor signs proclamation recognizing Nov. 2 as Georgia Retired Educators Day.

Bulloch County Retired Educators – left to right, President Wihelmina Walker, member Nelda Bishop, President-Elect Gail Dismuke, public relations officer Sandra Kirkland, parliamentarian Pam Bland and communications officer Beth Persinger – gather around Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar as he signs a proclamation recognizing Sunday, Nov. 2, as Georgia Retired Educators Day. The local organization, with more than 100 active members, including retired teachers and other educators from the primary and secondary schools as well as Ogeechee Technical College and Georgia Southern University, is supporting a statewide humanitarian project with donations to Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta. This signing occurred the week before Nov. 2, and Chairman David Bennett of the Bulloch County commissioners signed a similar resolution the same afternoon.