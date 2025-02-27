Mayor makes ‘thriving economy, built for future’ key to 2025 State of City

“Tonight, I am proud to proclaim that the state of the city of Statesboro is strong, and its future is brighter than ever. …,” Mayor Jonathan McCollar, after some welcomes, began the State of the City speech for his eighth year in office. Several of his themes of past years– diversity, inclusivity, economic development – were repeated, perhaps with some added emphasis in the national political environment of 2025. Around 200 people filled many of the ground-floor seats at the Emma Kelly Theater, near City Hall, for the Tuesday evening program in which the mayor’s speech was the main event.