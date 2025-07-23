Massive Charme complex set to open to GS students Aug. 1

The imposing Charme on Georgia Avenue complex is set to welcome Georgia Southern University students next month, offering the newest housing in Statesboro.

The six-story building takes up most of the 3-acre site of the former University Plaza, which was demolished in 2023 to make way for Charme. Following approximately 19 months of construction, Georgia Southern students will begin moving in August 1. Classes for the 2025 Fall Semester begin August 13.

Back in April, the regents of the University System of Georgia approved $3 million for Georgia Southern's sub-rental of 81 apartments containing 240 student beds in the privately-owned Charme. The entire Charme complex has 291 apartment units and 694 beds.

Work is continuing on the front entrance to the six-story Charme apartment complex on Georgia Avenue, across from Dingus McGee's. Charme contains a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments. (JIM HEALY/staff)



Georgia Southern contracted with Charme to secure apartments for returning sophomores through seniors at a time when the anticipated influx of freshmen, who get priority for on-campus housing, is expected to push the number of students wanting to live on campus beyond the supply.

Back in April, Georgia Southern projected an "on-campus student housing occupancy of 103% for Fall 2025, primarily due to an increase in the incoming freshman class. Leasing these additional off-campus beds would enable (Georgia Southern) to offer housing to returning upperclass students who wish to live on or close to campus but may not be able to meet the credit qualifications and security deposit required to enter into a direct lease with (Charme)," according to a memo from Georgia Southern to the Regents about contracting with the complex.

Charme contains a mix of studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include an elevated pool, an outdoor games area, a game room and a coffee shop. It has parking structures not included in the floor count.

The complex is located across Chandler Road from Centennial Place, a university-owned complex housing up to 1,001 students.