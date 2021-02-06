Man shot outside Checkers Friday night

Statesboro Police are asking the public for assistance in a shooting incident that occurred Friday night outside the Checkers restaurant on Northside Drive.

Capt. Jared Akins said patrol officer responded to a report of a shooting at 8:51 p.m. Friday at Checkers. They found a 46-year-old man suffering from a gunshot, who was then transported to Memorial Health in Savannah due to his injuries.

A number of witnesses at the scene told detectives there was an exchange of words between the victim and an unidentified man driving a silver four-door car, possibly a Honda.

The witnesses said the driver then shot the victim before fleeing in the silver car towards Northside Drive East, Akins said. The incident occurred at the entrance/exit of Checkers on Buckhead Drive.

Akins said detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in helping solve the case. Of specific interest, Akins said, is any interactions that may have happened between the victim while he was driving his white SUV and the silver car described by witnesses. Akins said detectives also are asking business owners on Buckhead Drive and Northside Drive East to review and preserve any video surveillance footage they have showing Checkers or either roadway from between 8 and 9 p.m. on Friday. Detectives will request the video in person soon.

Finally, Akins said detectives are asking the driver of the silver four-door car to come forward and explain what happened during the incident.