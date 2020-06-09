Man killed in ATV accident

A single-vehicle accident early Friday morning in the Middleground community took the life of one man and injured another.

According to Georgia State Patrol Post 45 spokesperson Ginger Robbins, troopers were called to the intersection of Two Chop and Metts roads around 12:15 a.m. Friday to the fatal accident involving a 2020 Polaris RZR.

Dylan Cole Griffin, 23, of Haddock, was driving the Polaris, with Stephen Steele Tankersley, 22, of Savannah, as a passenger, she said. Griffin was traveling north on Metts Road, approaching Two Chop, when he lost control of the ATV and left the roadway. The vehicle overturned and traveled 94 feet before stopping, reports stated. Griffin, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Tankersley, who was restrained, suffered minor injuries, she said.